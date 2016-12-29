More Than 15 Bricks Of Heroin Apprehended In Dramatic Drug Bust

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are behind bars after a dramatic drug bust that netted 15 1/2 bricks of heroin near Troy Hill.
Detectives had a suspect, later identified as Mark Cabbagestalk, 26, stopped near the intersection of Spring Garden Avenue and Constance Street. His black Hummer H3 was pinned between two undecover police cars.
Cabbagestalk slammed his vehicle into reverse, striking the front of a police car behind him before continuing backwards on Constance Street until he crashed into a house.
He was removed from the vehicle along with 13 bricks of heroin.
A “female associate” of Cabbagestalk, Cornelia Everett, 28, entered the crime scene and ignored police commands to stop. She was placed under arrest.
Recovered from her car was a small amount of crack cocaine, two and half bricks of heroin, six stamp bags of heroin, and a small amount of marijuana.