Report: Pirates Considering Legal Action Against SEA Over PNC Park Upgrades

December 29, 2016 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Frank Coonelly, Pittsburgh Pirates, Sports and Exhibition Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly threatened to take legal action against the Sports and Exhibition Authority.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates President Frank Coonelly sent a letter saying that the SEA has refused to pay for upgrades to PNC Park.

SEA Executive Director Mary Conturo says they are doing their due diligence to make sure the requested repairs are the SEA’s responsibility under the team’s lease.

Among their requests, the Pirates are asking the SEA to upgrade the out-of-town scoreboard and some of the other video boards in the park.

