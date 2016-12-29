Scott Twp. Man Arrested In Pharmacy, Grocery Store Robberies

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The search for the man accused of robbing a grocery store and attempting to rob a pharmacy earlier this week is over.

Steve Kaupinis, 26, was arrested late Thursday at the Scott Township home where he lives with his parents.

He was charged in this week’s robbery of an Aldi’s grocery store in Baldwin Township and the attempted holdup of a Rite Aid drug store on Banksville Road, just a few blocks from his home.

Police say they believe he needed money to sustain his drug addiction. Sources said they found used needles and heroin baggies in Kaupinis’s room.

He fled empty-handed from the pharmacy heist attempt Tuesday. Court papers said he threatened a female clerk several times, but she refused to hand over any money.

Finally, she said, “Well, go ahead and shoot me” before he ran out of the store.

Later Tuesday, he allegedly robbed the Aldi’s grocery.

A family dog bit a Scott Township police officer as Kaupinis was being taken into custody. The officer was treated and released from St. Clair Hospital.

Police say Kaupinis has been dealing with a drug problem for years, and he’s been in and out of jail repeatedly.