Snow Falls On Region Ahead Of New Year’s Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of the area are under winter weather advisories as cold temperatures and snow move in ahead of the New Year’s weekend.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says Friday will be cold and blustery across the region with scattered snow showers.

The Laurel Highlands is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday afternoon, and Mercer and Venango counties are dealing with a Lake Effect Snow advisory.

“That’s where accumulations are expected to be the highest – three to five inches in those I-80 areas and also in the Highlands. Locally, one to two inches and most of that coming tonight and the first part of the day [Friday], probably up through about noon,” Verszyla said. “Also part of the equation, blustery winds sustained at about 15 [miles per hour] with some occasional gusts up to 25 [miles per hour].”

Verszyla says the Pittsburgh area will see the snow wind down in the afternoon, while higher elevations will see things end in the evening hours.

“As you get further north, some lake enhancement in Mercer and Venango counties could provide some extra accumulation there, three to five inches. Also, higher elevations will squeeze out a little bit more with upslope, so three to five inches along the highest elevations of eastern Westmoreland and Fayette counties,” he said.

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day, hovering between 20 and 30 degrees.

But by the weekend, conditions are expected to turn milder.