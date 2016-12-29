Alerts Issued Ahead Of Latest Round Of Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All eyes are on tonight as we have a chance for accumulating snow across the area.

At this point, it appears Pittsburgh should expect about 2 inches of snow falling with elevated areas from Westmoreland County south potentially seeing some relatively large snow totals. Snow should fall from 10 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

The reason we are expecting snow is due to a surface short wave that will push through the area tonight. The weak surface low that accompanies the push will be enough for light to moderate snow and snow squalls to develop.

This will be enhanced by a mid-level powerful low that will sit off the east coast. This will bring instability and lift that will also help. Finally, due to the topographic make-up of our area, winds will pull in moisture off of Lake Erie as Lake Effect Snow develops and upslope should bring larger snow totals to places north of Interstate 80 as well as elevated areas.

Lake Effect Snow advisories and warnings are in effect for those areas.

Today should remain dry with brief periods of sunshine, but mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be near 40 degrees, but with strong winds and wind gusts it will feel like the 20s at times through the day. Elevated areas still have a chance for some passing snow showers through the day today.

After Friday’s snow, the next chance for snow is on Saturday night, but it’s only for those from Butler County to the north.

Places south of that area will likely see rain rolling through as we roll into 2017. While chilly and wet there is some good news because temperatures at midnight on Sunday will be above the freezing mark.

