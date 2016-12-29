‘Trump Next Please’: Charlie Sheen Under Fire For Tweet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Charlie Sheen is under fire for something he tweeted Wednesday evening.
Shortly following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, Sheen sent out this message: “Dear God; Trump next please!”
The statement was repeated several times and followed by a middle finger emoji.
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016
Reynolds died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.
The tweet was quickly met with angry responses.
@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul.
— Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016
@charliesheen jeez, have some class. That's way out of line.
— Guatón Dave (@AnalSystemist) December 29, 2016
Sheen pinned the tweet to the top of his profile and has not responded to the backlash.
