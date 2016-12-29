WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

‘Trump Next Please’: Charlie Sheen Under Fire For Tweet

December 29, 2016 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Charlie Sheen is under fire for something he tweeted Wednesday evening.

Shortly following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, Sheen sent out this message: “Dear God; Trump next please!”

The statement was repeated several times and followed by a middle finger emoji.

Reynolds died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The tweet was quickly met with angry responses.

Sheen pinned the tweet to the top of his profile and has not responded to the backlash.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia