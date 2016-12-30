Donations For Pa. Children Allegedly Starved By Caregivers Pour In

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials in central Pennsylvania say they’ve been overwhelmed with donations for three children whom police allege were starved by their caregivers.
Dauphin County’s child welfare agency has been collecting clothing and store gift cards for the kids.
Police say the children were kept like caged animals at a Halifax Township home, locked inside a room with no heat and little food. Authorities say two were close to death when investigators found them this month.
Joshua and Brandi Weyant face charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Amy Richards, spokeswoman for the county’s Children Youth Services, says authorities have noticed crowdfunding efforts online to raise money for the children.
She told PennLive.com on Friday that those funds aren’t connected with her agency, which is responsible for the children’s care.
