Final Preparations Being Made For First Night Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are hard at work making the final preparations for Highmark First Night Pittsburgh.

If you are planning on heading to town for the festivities, there are some things you need to know.

The key will be getting here early. There will be more than 100 family-friendly events and performances going on around the Cultural District. Better yet, most of them will be free.

This year’s theme is Pittsburgh: The Next 200 Years.

That will be reflected in the FedEx Ground parade that will start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 8 p.m.

There will also be fireworks at both ends of the evening, beginning with the Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks Show at 6 p.m. on the Highmark stage. The festivities conclude with a Zambelli finale after the raising of the 1,000-pound Pittsburgh ball at Penn Avenue Place.

If you do come to town, bring an appetite because a lot of the Downtown restaurants will be open.

“A lot of the restaurants are definitely going to be open for the festivities. Many of them do a select menu, or specialty menu for the holiday just because they know that the volume of people coming through is going to be very high,” Visit Pittsburgh’s Jason Fulvi said.

In addition to all of this, there will be plenty of musical performances as well. If you like art, all of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s galleries will have extended hours.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also playing at 7 p.m.

Now, for the big concern for many people will be getting around town due to the road closures.

Here’s the full list from the Department of Public Safety:

No parking will be enforced after 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Wood Street from 6th Street to Liberty Avenue. Street closures will be as follows:

10 a.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1

Stanwix Street from Liberty to Penn avenues: 10 a.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1

12 p.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1

Penn Ave. from 10th to 6th streets. Vehicles for Marriott Courtyard Valet parking at 945 Penn Ave. will be allowed through the closure at 10th and Penn.

Penn Ave. from Sixth to Stanwix street – 6th will remain open crossing over Penn

Stanwix in both directions between Liberty Ave. and Ft. Duquesne Blvd. Vehicles will be allowed through Ft. Duquesne closure only to access parking garage at 625 Stanwix St.

7th St. from Liberty and Ft. Duquesne. Vehicles will be allowed through Ft. Duquesne closure to access parking garage only.

8th St./Tito Way from Liberty to Ft. Duquesne. Vehicles will be allowed through Ft. Duquesne closure to access parking garage only.

9th St. from Liberty Ave to Ft Duquesne. Vehicles will be allowed through Ft Duquesne closure to access parking lots only.

5th Ave from Liberty to Penn. Vehicles will be allowed through Liberty closure to access Fifth Avenue Place garage only.

