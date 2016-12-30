Pa. Man Charged For Allegedly Tipping Server With Valium Pill

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Here’s a tip: Don’t give prescription medication as a gratuity.
The alleged gesture led to trouble for a patron of an eastern Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.
State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.
The Morning Call reports David Carnevale of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)