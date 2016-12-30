WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Pa. Man Charged For Allegedly Tipping Server With Valium Pill

December 30, 2016 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Here’s a tip: Don’t give prescription medication as a gratuity.

The alleged gesture led to trouble for a patron of an eastern Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.

State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.

The Morning Call reports David Carnevale of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.

