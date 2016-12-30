Plane Carrying Butler Basketball Team Diverted To Pittsburgh After Pressurization Issue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Men’s Basketball Team was involved in a scary incident overnight.

The FAA reports a plane was carrying the team from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis when the crew reported a cabin pressurization-related problem.

The flight was diverted to Pittsburgh and landed safely just before 12:30 a.m.

The Bulldogs took to Twitter to let everyone know all was well and that they appreciate concerns.

Our plane experienced some cabin pressure issues this evening. We were diverted and have landed safely in Pittsburgh. All is well. — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016

We greatly appreciate all the good thoughts from everyone. Looking forward to getting back to Indy today. #GoDawgs — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016

The team will take a bus to get to Indianapolis.

A plane was not available until later in the afternoon. Bus option was selected to get team back to Indy in more timely fashion. — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016

The FAA is investigating the incident.

