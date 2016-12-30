WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Plane Carrying Butler Basketball Team Diverted To Pittsburgh After Pressurization Issue

December 30, 2016 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Bulldogs, Butler Men's Basketball Team, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Men’s Basketball Team was involved in a scary incident overnight.

The FAA reports a plane was carrying the team from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis when the crew reported a cabin pressurization-related problem.

The flight was diverted to Pittsburgh and landed safely just before 12:30 a.m.

The Bulldogs took to Twitter to let everyone know all was well and that they appreciate concerns.

The team will take a bus to get to Indianapolis.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia