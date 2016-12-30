Port Authority’s New Fare System Starts This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Riders of the Pittsburgh-area transit system will see a new fare system start this weekend.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s fare system takes effect Sunday and will set a single fare for every ride, regardless of distance. Under the current zone system, riders pay more to travel farther.
Riders using a ConnectCard will pay $2.50 for a fare and it is $2.75 for riders paying with cash. Transfers will cost $1 with a ConnectCard or $2.75 with cash.
The port authority will start charging for ConnectCards, $1 starting Sunday, and it will eliminate the downtown free bus. It says the free light rail zone will remain.
