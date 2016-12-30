Report: State Trooper Shot & Killed In Huntingdon County

HESSTON (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot Friday evening in Huntingdon County while investigating a domestic situation.
CBS affiliate WTAJ reports it happened in Hesston and that police are searching for a suspect not far from Raystown Lake.
The trooper reportedly died from his injuries.
PA State Trooper shot and killed in Huntingdon County. Massive search in underway near the town of Hesston, not far from Raystown Lake. pic.twitter.com/ORiMOyr0hU
— WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) December 31, 2016
WTAJ reports police are searching for a suspect from the air and on the ground. State police say it’s a “fluid situation”.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.