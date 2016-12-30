WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Report: State Trooper Shot & Killed In Huntingdon County

December 30, 2016 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Heston, Huntingdon County

HESSTON (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot Friday evening in Huntingdon County while investigating a domestic situation.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reports it happened in Hesston and that police are searching for a suspect not far from Raystown Lake.

The trooper reportedly died from his injuries.

WTAJ reports police are searching for a suspect from the air and on the ground. State police say it’s a “fluid situation”.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

 

