Security In Focus As Countdown To First Night 2017 Begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you’re planning a party for thousands people to ring in 2017, you have quite a to do list.

KDKA caught up with crews as they programmed the lights.

“We have quite a few things left on the list – but were making our way through them – we’re gonna be ready,” said Flyspace Productions’ Jennifer Owen.

Already the family tent is up. While some are thinking about entertaining the crowd, police are thinking about keeping people safe.

One tactic they’ll employ is something also utilized at Light Up Night: dump trucks filled with sand to protect streets filled with pedestrians.

In the past year, trucks have plowed into crowds in both France and Germany, killing dozens.

“We’re gonna use dump trucks with sand – there’s nothing to be alarmed about – but that’s the way were gonna do the barricades with heavy pedestrian traffic to protect them,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

Also expect to see police on horseback and in the crowd. But officers will be in plainclothes, and in places you might not expect.

“You’ll see a lot of police presence and there will also be a lot behind the scenes – we’ll have observers in the high rise buildings to be able to look down at the crowd,” said Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.

While thousands will be having fun at first night, know that police will be hard at work and not about to take any chances.

“We will have a zero tolerance, there will be no second chances – so if you’re coming to town to create problems, you’re either going to be arrested or cited,” Hissrich said.

Now, the big concern for many people will be getting around town due to the road closures.

Here’s the full list from the Department of Public Safety:

No parking will be enforced after 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Wood Street from 6th Street to Liberty Avenue. Street closures will be as follows:

10 a.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1

Stanwix Street from Liberty to Penn avenues: 10 a.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1

12 p.m. Dec. 31 – 2 a.m. Jan. 1