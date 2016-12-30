Surveillance Video Shows Bank Robber ‘Shadowboxing’ Before Crime

WILMERDING (KDKA) — A robbery suspect is still at-large after holding up the Compass Savings Bank in Wilmerding.

Police said the suspect jogged around the bank, circling the block, he’s even seen on surveillance video shadow boxing, before entering the Compass Bank Thursday afternoon.

He jumped over the counter and scooped up about $2,600 before running out the door, and fleeing up the street.

After seeing video of the suspect jogging, Wilmerding resident Daniel Quinn said “either this guy was psyching himself up to rob the bank, or, he had a screw loose.”

Allegheny County Police said the suspect was white, about 5’10” and had blue eyes and a medium build. He wore a gray jacket, gray workout pants, an brown hiking boots.