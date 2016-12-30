WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Surveillance Video Shows Bank Robber ‘Shadowboxing’ Before Crime

December 30, 2016 10:54 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Ralph Iandotti, Wilmerding

WILMERDING (KDKA) — A robbery suspect is still at-large after holding up the Compass Savings Bank in Wilmerding.

Police said the suspect jogged around the bank, circling the block, he’s even seen on surveillance video shadow boxing, before entering the Compass Bank Thursday afternoon.

He jumped over the counter and scooped up about $2,600 before running out the door, and fleeing up the street.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

After seeing video of the suspect jogging, Wilmerding resident Daniel Quinn said “either this guy was psyching himself up to rob the bank, or, he had a screw loose.”

Allegheny County Police said the suspect was white, about 5’10” and had blue eyes and a medium build. He wore a gray jacket, gray workout pants, an brown hiking boots.

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia