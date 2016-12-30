Uber Driver Saves Teen Girl From Sex Trafficking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A Sacramento Uber driver is being credited for helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.
The Sacramento Bee reports that driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a teen and heard them talk about delivering the girl to a “John” and getting money from him.
Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called police and began streaming live on Facebook.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Elk Grove Police spokesman Officer Chris Trim says police detained 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. They were later arrested and charged.
Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has been released. The victim was a runaway. Authorities are trying to locate her parents or guardians.
Uber thanked Avila for his quick thinking.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Yea! Uber says that NOW. But in 2 weeks they will find “some way” to terminate his employment with Uber. Why? Like all the other major companies…they don’t want YOU (their employee,) causing “Liability” (or insurance & court problems) for them.
It’s the way BIG business operates today in the States!