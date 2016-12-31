WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

2 Dead In Somerset County Crash

December 31, 2016 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Garrett Shortcut Road, Somerset County

BROTHERSVALLEY TWP. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people are dead after a crash in Somerset County.

It happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. on Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township.

Police say a vehicle occupied by three males in their early 20s crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle.

Both occupants of the struck vehicle, a 43-old-woman and 39-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the occupants of the other vehicle.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

 

