Amber Alert Cancelled; Abducted 8-Month-Old Found In Reading City

December 31, 2016 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, Ariella Downs, Mercer County

MERCER CO. (KDKA) — An abducted infant has been found in Reading City.

Pennsylvania State Police report 8-month-old Hispanic female Ariella Downs has been found, and she and the suspect are in custody.

She was reportedly removed from her home on Canterbury Court in Sharpsville around 12 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said she may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert.

Pennsylvania State Police said Downs and Velazquez-Rupert were found and the Amber Alert was cancelled around 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

