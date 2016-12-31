Furry Tails: Sue Is Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sue

Animal Friends

Sue is a playful pup that loves to stay active! She’s looking for a loving family that will keep her on-the-go, give her lots of treats and give her a warm place to sleep at night!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This gorgeous gal is a Treeing Walker Coonhound. True to her breed, Sue is quite outgoing, social and intelligent and would make an excellent companion for an active family. She is missing her right eye, but that doesn’t slow her down in the slightest. She’s still very active and playful. Just like the rest of us, she has her own personality quirks – she hasn’t learned the art of sharing her bed or her favorite foods with others. Because of this, she’d do best as a member of a family with children 12 or older. Sue thoroughly enjoys being a part of our doggie playgroups and appreciates the company of her fellow canines, but living with cats is not an option for her. If you find yourself unable to resist Sue’s lovely demeanor, please be sure to talk to an Animal Friends adoption counselor to learn more about her.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24