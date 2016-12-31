Istanbul Governor: At Least 35 Dead In Attack On Nightclub

ISTANBUL (AP) – Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.
Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.
Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.
