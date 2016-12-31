HAPPY NEW YEAR: First Night | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2
Istanbul Governor: At Least 35 Dead In Attack On Nightclub

December 31, 2016 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) – Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

