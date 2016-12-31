HAPPY NEW YEAR: First Night | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2
Ohio High-Schooler, 16, Saves Herself, 3 Brothers From Fire

December 31, 2016 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Columbus, House Fire, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio high-schooler is being credited with saving herself and her three younger brothers from a house fire.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 16-year-old Abbi Swank’s parents were delivering newspapers at around 4 a.m. Thursday when fire engulfed the north side house where she and her siblings were sleeping.

The Whetstone High School junior awoke to the sounds of her 11-year-old brother, Tyler, screaming. She smelled smoke, wrapped herself in a blanket and ran.

Abbi made sure Tyler and her 9-year-old brother, Bo, got outside. She was unable to rouse her 13-year-old brother, Kyle, so she dragged him out. Abbi then called her parents and 911.

Columbus fire officials said her actions probably saved all four children.

Two of the family’s four dogs died in the blaze.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

