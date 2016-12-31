WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Police Search For Missing 63-Year-Old Brackenridge Woman

December 31, 2016 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Brackenridge, Linda McGinnis

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Brackenridge.

Linda McGinnis, 63, who lives in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue.

She may be driving a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Trax with the license plate number EMV-9382.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The vehicle was last seen parked between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday. Her license was  still inside her home.

McGinnis is described as a white female, 5’3” inches and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing a green coat and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3056.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia