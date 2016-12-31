Police Search For Missing 63-Year-Old Brackenridge Woman

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Brackenridge.
Linda McGinnis, 63, who lives in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue.
She may be driving a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Trax with the license plate number EMV-9382.
The vehicle was last seen parked between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday. Her license was still inside her home.
McGinnis is described as a white female, 5’3” inches and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing a green coat and jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3056.