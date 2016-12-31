Report: Michigan Man Accused Of Stabbing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death

MASON, Mich. (KDKA) — A Michigan man accused of stabbing his stepdaughter to death and setting her body on fire is headed to trial.
CBS News reports Thomas McClellan, 25, was in court on Thursday for his preliminary examination on charges of open murder, child abuse and arson. He could be sentenced to life in prison on each charge.
Investigators say Luna Younger, 5, was stabbed to death in early November.
The Lansing State Journal reports that a detective testified Thursday that McClellan admitted that he “snapped” when the girl said she wanted food and wouldn’t leave his room at his apartment.
He reportedly to detectives that he stabbed her in the chest, covered her body with blankets and then poured vodka on the pile and set it on fire.
The girl’s mother said she was working when her child was stabbed.
McClellan was ordered to stand trial during a Dec. 29 court hearing.