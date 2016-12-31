Spilled Trash Creates Mess On Parkway West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Debris scattered across the road made a mess of the Parkway Saturday morning.
Around 9 a.m., PennDOT reported debris on I-376 westbound at Exit 69C – PA 837 North/Carson Street.
A lane restriction was put into place while crews worked to clear the mess.
UPDATE: Debris on roadway on I-376 westbound at Exit 69C – PA 837 North/Carson St. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 31, 2016
A lane of the outbound Fort Pitt Bridge has been closed to traffic.
Officials say the debris is spilled trash from a garbage truck.
