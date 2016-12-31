WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Spilled Trash Creates Mess On Parkway West

December 31, 2016 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Parkway West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Debris scattered across the road made a mess of the Parkway Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., PennDOT reported debris on I-376 westbound at Exit 69C – PA 837 North/Carson Street.

A lane restriction was put into place while crews worked to clear the mess.

A lane of the outbound Fort Pitt Bridge has been closed to traffic.

Officials say the debris is spilled trash from a garbage truck.

