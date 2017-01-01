HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Alert Citizen Helps Police Capture Homicide, Kidnap Suspect

January 1, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, Mercer County, sharpsville

READING, Pa. (AP) – An alert citizen helped police capture a Pennsylvania homicide suspect who allegedly kidnapped his 8-month-old daughter and fled with her across the state.

Reading police arrested 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert on Saturday afternoon after a citizen spotted his SUV and called 911. Police say the citizen noticed the vehicle matched the description in an Amber Alert issued by state police.

Police say Velazquez-Rupert abducted the baby from Sharpsville, in northwestern Pennsylvania near the Ohio border.

The Reading Eagle reports that Velazquez-Rupert was charged Saturday night in the death of a woman in Mercer County and the abduction of the girl. The paper says he is locked up pending his return to Mercer County on charges of homicide, kidnapping and custody interference.

It’s not clear if Velazquez-Rupert has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

