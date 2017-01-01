Fire Breaks Out At Somerset Township Gas Well Pad

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Heavy smoke and flames were seen at a gas well pad in Somerset Township on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. at the Rice Energy Papa Bear well pad on Lusk Road.
In a video from KDKA viewer Randy Lutz, heavy black smoke can be seen.
According to the Observer-Reporter, authorities at the scene said a pump caught fire and spread to a fuel tank and vehicles. The fire was under control around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter