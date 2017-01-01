HERE WE GO! Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Fire Breaks Out At Somerset Township Gas Well Pad

January 1, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Somerset Township

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Heavy smoke and flames were seen at a gas well pad in Somerset Township on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Rice Energy Papa Bear well pad on Lusk Road.

In a video from KDKA viewer Randy Lutz, heavy black smoke can be seen.

According to the Observer-Reporter, authorities at the scene said a pump caught fire and spread to a fuel tank and vehicles. The fire was under control around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

