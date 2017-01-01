Vandergrift Event Hall Collapses

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A building in Vandergrift collapsed Saturday evening.
It happened at the Primo Event Hall on Franklin Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
The building used to be the home of the local chapter of the Sons of Italy. The lower levels of the building were later renovated and used as an event hall. The upstairs was not renovated, and there was no activity there recently.
“It’s kind of a historical monument of the community,” said Dennis Elliott-DeLeo, whose stepfather is half-owner of the building.
“It was built in 1915 from immigrants off the boat from Italy, so a lot of Italian pride there,” he said.
According to Elliott-DeLeo, there was supposed to be a New Year’s Eve party there that evening, but no one was in the building at the time of the collapse, and no one was injured.
The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Elliott-DeLeo says he hopes they can rebuild if the remains of the building are structurally sound.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter