Couple Found Dead Near SUV With Kids Inside Had ‘No Obvious Signs Of Trauma’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KDKA) — Investigators cannot yet say how a married couple whose bodies were found near an SUV with their children inside died.
Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, of Ormond Beach, Florida were found near the vehicle after a state trooper saw it parked on the side of a road around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to deputies.
The vehicle had no signs of damage and the couple’s three children, all between 8 months and 4 years old, were unharmed inside, Gary Davidson a spokesman for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News.
“There was no obvious signs of trauma that would immediately explain the cause of death or what happened,” Davidson said.
The SUV was found with its hazard lights blinking, but investigators are not sure why the man and woman left the vehicle.
An autopsy has not yet been completed.