Crews Working To Flush Gas Smell Out Of Springdale Sewer System

January 2, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Gasoline, Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — A strong smell of gas in the sewer system sent emergency crews to Springdale late Monday night.

According to the Springdale Borough Police Department, the streets affected include South North Street, Railroad Street, Center Street and the lower half of James Street.

Police say the borough’s public works and fire departments are working to flush out the lines.

Officials are urging residents who smell gas in their basements to open up windows and use a garden hose to flush out floor drains.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

