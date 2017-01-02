Desperate Search For Colorado 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve

AURORA, Colo. (KDKA/AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora are desperately searching for a 6-year-old boy believed to have wandered away from home on New Year’s Eve.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Puckett on Monday by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather.

His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket. On Sunday night, she issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him.

Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues.

Puckett has a slight learning disability and wandered off from school once.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert in the case on Monday, something that was delayed initially part because there was no immediate evidence that there was an abduction.

“We’re obviously very concerned. We’re all cold standing here bundled up, so the weather and the amount of time is increasingly concerning to us and that is why the CBI has issued this Amber Alert for us today,” Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said.

