Hundreds Raise Money For Charity By Taking Icy Dip In Mon River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –It’s an annual tradition that will take your breath away.

Hundreds of people jumped into the Mon River on New Year’s Day as part of the Polar Bear Plunge.

The annual event raises money for charity and despite the freezing temperatures, some people come back every year.

“I’m thinking I’m gonna start my 2017 on the lowest possible point. It can only go up from here,” Eric Bowman said.

That’s one way to look at it.

Some were in and out just as quickly – gasping and clambering to get to the Mon Wharf ledge. Others lingered, like Christopher Humphrey who was raising money for charity.

“For every minute I’m in the water, I raise 386 dollars or so,” Humphrey said.

Frank “Papa Bear” Nelson, was okay with the 35-degree air temperature. The river was not much warmer at 37 degrees.

He’s been doing this for 52 years and has seen it all.

“It’s not too cold, not too hot. It’s like ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears.’ We’re right in the middle,” Nelson said.

He was pleased with this year’s turnout, which reached close to 2,000 people.

“We’ve had 5 or 600 people jump in and probably 1,400 who showed up,” Nelson said.

While many had final words before they took the plunge, Tommy Congdon had a special shout out for a beloved member of KDKA.

“This is for you baby, Channel 2. Ralph Iannotti, I love you!”

