LeMont Steak Diane Recipe

LeMont Restaurant Executive Chef Robert Vargo stopped by PTL to show off a delicious steak recipe to start 2017 off in style!
Ingredients (Serves Two)
- Four (4) – 5 ounce medallions of beef tenderloin
- 1 ounce olive oil
- 1 ounce minced garlic
- 1 ounce minced shallots
- 1/8 ounce fresh rosemary leafs chopped
- 4 ounce sliced white mushrooms
- 2 ounce brandy
- 4 ounce burgundy wine
- 8 ounce espagnole sauce (for home use, substitute brown gravy)
Directions
1. Heat olive oil. Sauté beef medallions, garlic, shallots, rosemary and mushrooms to desired temperature.
2. De-glaze pan with brandy and burgundy wine. Reduce by half.
3. Add espagnole sauce and cook until nape
Serve immediately with your choice of vegetables and potato.