LeMont Steak Diane Recipe

January 2, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Lemont Restaurant, Steak Diane

LeMont Restaurant Executive Chef Robert Vargo stopped by PTL to show off a delicious steak recipe to start 2017 off in style!

Ingredients (Serves Two)

  • Four (4) – 5 ounce medallions of beef tenderloin
  • 1 ounce olive oil
  • 1 ounce minced garlic
  • 1 ounce minced shallots
  • 1/8 ounce fresh rosemary leafs chopped
  • 4 ounce sliced white mushrooms
  • 2 ounce brandy
  • 4 ounce burgundy wine
  • 8 ounce espagnole sauce (for home use, substitute brown gravy)

Directions

1. Heat olive oil. Sauté beef medallions, garlic, shallots, rosemary and mushrooms to desired temperature.
2. De-glaze pan with brandy and burgundy wine. Reduce by half.
3. Add espagnole sauce and cook until nape
Serve immediately with your choice of vegetables and potato.

