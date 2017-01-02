Man Allegedly Choked Daughter Over Explicit Snapchat Pictures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (KDKA) — A father in Tennessee is accused of choking his teenage daughter over explicit pictures she was posting on social media.
CBS affiliate WDEF reports Christian Amason faces child abuse charges.
Police were called to the family’s Chattanooga home on New Year’s Day, where the 14-year-old alleged victim detailed the incident. The teen said she and her mother were arguing about pictures she posted to social media, and her mother began to spank her.
When she wouldn’t let her mother spank her, her father allegedly became involved.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
She told officers Amason struck her with an open hand on her upper and lower body, leaving marks. She said her father then grabbed her by the throat with both hands, cutting off her airways.
The teen said she called her older sister to come pick her up and file a report.
Both parents told police that they were angry with the girl for posting nude pictures of herself on Snapchat, and admitted to spanking their daughter.