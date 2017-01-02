Police Nab Person Of Interest In Brackenridge Woman’s Homicide

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Authorities in West Virginia have apprehended a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old woman from Brackenridge.
Justin Bartlett was arrested Monday afternoon at a Rite Aid in Fairmont, West Virginia after a brief foot pursuit.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Linda McGinnis, 63, died Friday morning from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck. She was reported missing Friday, her car was gone, and her body was found inside her home the next day.
Bartlett has a long criminal history and was sentenced to two years in prison back in 2014 after breaking into a man’s home and setting his cat on fire.
McGinnis lived alone on Ninth Avenue in Brackenridge with her black cockapoo, Mandy.
