Police Question Man In Death Of Retired Sheriff’s Deputy

January 2, 2017 5:18 PM By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Butler, Cody Howard, James Martin

BUTLER (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are questioning a man in connection with the death of a retired sheriff’s deputy.

State police were still processing evidence Monday night at 74-year-old James Martin’s house on Tenth Street in East Butler Township, where he was found shot to death on Saturday. His home was also ransacked.

Officers are questioning Cody Howard, 25, in connection with Martin’s death.

Howard was accused of burglarizing Martin’s home in November. Neighbors say a number of weapons were stolen from Martin, who used to be a sheriff’s deputy in Ohio.

“A neighbor told me that they robbed him, stole his guns,” neighbor Neil Reddig said. “I’m thinking, I don’t know, hopefully not the intruder came back and used it on him. I don’t know.”

Police say Howard has not yet been charged with Martin’s murder.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

