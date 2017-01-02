HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old From Westmoreland County

January 2, 2017 1:21 PM
YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — Police are asking for help tracking down a 16-year-old boy who has not been seen since for weeks.

Tristin James Greenwalt left his residence in Youngwood on Dec. 6. and has not returned.

He is 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his arms, hands, legs and neck.

He is declared as a missing person and any person who may be concealing his whereabouts could be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

