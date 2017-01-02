Report: Pittsburgh Gaining More Residents From Philadelphia Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Come on over!

The latest United States census data shows the Pittsburgh metropolitan area is getting a big influx of folks from the Philadelphia area, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Not so long ago this trend was in reverse, with more Steel City residents moving out east.

Though, people are moving much less than in previous years. Slightly more than 11 percent of Americans moved in 2016, which is the lowest annual percentage ever reported by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Between years 2010 and 2014, Pittsburgh was attracting more people from all over the country than it was losing. The Post-Gazette attributes this to the metropolitan area’s economy faring relatively well during and after the Great Recession.

Annually, it is estimated that 2,165 people migrated here from the Philadelphia metro areas in that period. Only two other regions are believed to be sending more than 1,000 people a year to the ‘Burgh: New York City (1,378) and Youngstown, Ohio (1,065).

University of Pittsburgh-based demographer and regional economist Chris Briem told the Post-Gazette that it would make sense for Philadelphia and New York to be the cities sending the most people to Pittsburgh.

“Comparing Pittsburgh to 20 years ago, college enrollments are up, and the mix of where they’re bringing students from is up,” Mr. Briem said. “There’s economic migration, there’s retiree migration, there’s student migration and then other migration. Most of the migration of the working-age population is economic- and job-driven.”