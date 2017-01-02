HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Verona Restaurant Shuttered After Losing Parking Lease

January 2, 2017 8:51 PM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Kym Gable, Verona, Verona Village Inn

VERONA (KDKA) — A popular restaurant that’s been serving homemade Italian food for decades has been forced to shut its doors to begin the year.

The Verona Village Inn lost its parking lease.

The owner says it can no longer operate as a viable business.

Eric Dilanni tells KDKA he plans to open another restaurant in the future.

He says he cherishes all his customers and he will refund all unused gift cards. They should be mailed to the restaurant with a return address.

