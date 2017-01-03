Ben Roethlisberger: ‘Just Because We’re Healthy Doesn’t Guarantee Anything’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – After getting a week off to rest up for the playoffs, Ben Roethlisberger talked about both he and the rest of the team getting healthy as they prepare for their first round playoff matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

“I do know what it feels like to not have everybody healthy and it feels great to have everybody health, as healthy as you can be going into the postseason,” Ben said. “I feel super healthy…just because we’re healthy doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Health and experience are two of the biggest assets you can have going into the playoffs, and after telling us he’s healthy, Ben talked about the experience he has and how that helps.

“I think it helps, I wouldn’t say it’s going to guarantee a victory or anything like that…We’re lucky in the sense too that we’ve got a lot of guys, offensively and defensively, that have played in postseason games.”

One key player who is lacking in playoff experience also happens to be the teams MVP this year, Le’Veon Bell, and Ben tells us how the star running back has to be feeling at this point.

“I’m sure he’s going to be amped up and ready to go, which is good for us.”

As he watches tape and prepares for this week, Ben was asked about controversial Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh who is known for his dirty play and if Ben is always aware of what he’s doing.

“In terms of the extra stuff, we don’t worry about that. We’re just going to go out and play the football game. You can’t get caught up in it, because if you get caught up in it, you do what the Bengals do and you lose the game.”

Ben looked back at that last matchup against the Dolphins when they traveled down to Miami and lost 30-15 in what was considered a major upset at the time.

“Just trying to look at tendencies, look at plays that I missed, plays we didn’t make, how can we all be better.”

Things wrapped up on The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show this week with Ben joking about a special request he has for Steelers fans this week.

“We’re playing at home, so we expect the fans to be out and be rowdy, and I’m asking…fans, when we have the ball, just be quiet please. It’s been very loud recently when we have the ball, and I understand everyone is excited, but get as loud as you want to be when they have the ball, but when we have the ball, lets keep it down and we’ll try to do our best.”

Click the audio link below to hear the full interview as Ben also talked about a key play from Darrius Heyward-Bey last week, the offensive line not happy with their play and building momentum going into the postseason.

