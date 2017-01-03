HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

January 3, 2017 8:36 AM
Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals, NFL

CINCINNATI (AP) – Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is in trouble again, facing several charges after being arrested early Tuesday in a downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail.

He was jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

  1. Brian K Spalding says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Marvin Lewis will, no doubt, defend him. He will find a way to try and spin it that this P.O.S. did nothing wrong.

