Butler Co. Convenience Store Sells $3M Lottery Ticket

January 3, 2017 6:55 PM By Dave Crawley
SARVER (KDKA) — The New Year started off very well for a convenience store customer in Butler County.

Someone, somewhere, has won $3.2 million in the Pennsylvania Lottery. Clerk Dave Diller wonders who sold the ticket.

“That we don’t know. It could be any one of us,” he said.

Many lottery players are a superstitious lot. They choose what they think might be lucky numbers. So does the make the Par Mar store on South Pike Road in Sarver a lucky lottery location?

“Other stores, you see everybody going to them if they find out they had a big winner,” says the clerk. “So, hopefully, that would bring more business.”

Customer Becky Quattrocchi says the store has always been lucky.

“They’ve had several winners on the scratch-off tickets, from $100, to $500 , to $1,000. So now we’ve upgraded to $3 million. I think that’s great,” she said.

The store owner gets $10,000. But since it’s a chain store, Diller says, “I believe it just goes to the corporation.”

Tom Watt says frequent customers may become a bit more frequent.

“I always stop here,” he said. “It’s close to my house. And now it’s a lucky store. You sold one, you can sell another one.”

Could lightning strike twice, in the same store?

“I’d like to see it strike twice,” Diller says, “with me being the other one.”

