Police: Customer Pepper Sprayed, Stabbed Trying To Stop Robber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man is going to be okay after he was pepper sprayed and stabbed while trying to stop a robbery suspect at a market in the city’s Arlington neighborhood.

Customers say Chuong’s Market on Arlington Avenue has been the target of several robberies lately. But this time, things turned violent quickly.

Police say the suspect walked into the store around 10 a.m. Tuesday and pepper sprayed the 80-year-old owner, identified as Mrs. Chuong, and a 60-year-old customer.

“I feel bad for her; she’s been here a long time,” said Mary Gratton, a long-time customer of the market.

The robber then demanded and received an undetermined amount of money.

But as he tried to leave, police say the customer began throwing items in the store at him. The two got into a fight. Officials say the robber pulled out a knife and stabbed the customer in the neck.

The suspect got away, and the victim was treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital for a superficial stab wound. He was last listed in stable condition. Mrs. Chuong was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“I pray that she’s okay and hopefully they catch the person or persons who have done this to her,” said customer Eric Griffin.

After meeting with police the owner closed the store.

Neighbors say this is the only market in in the immediate area. So, they’re hoping police make a quick arrest and that the store will soon reopen.

“This is our market, this is where we go. You want a snack, you want a drink, you want cigarettes, you go here,” customer Luke Shannon said.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.