Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban Voted NHL All-Star Captains

January 3, 2017 7:26 PM
Filed Under: NHL, NHL All Star Game, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were voted as divisional captains for the 3-on-3 tournament at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Crosby will serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division, Price the Atlantic, McDavid the Pacific and Subban the Central, if he’s healthy.

Subban has been out of the lineup since Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss more time.

If Subban can’t play, he’d be replaced by the second-leading vote getter in the Central. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks were second and third in voting as of Dec. 27.

Crosby is among the league leaders in both goals and points. Even though he missed the first six games of the season, his 26 goals is the best in the NHL, and with 42 points, he ranks third.

The 3-on-3 tournament takes place Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

