HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Former Nanny Gets Probation For Stealing $12K Earrings From Kunitz Home

January 3, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Andrea Forsythe, Chris Kunitz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The former nanny for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Chris Kunitz appeared in court today.

Andrea Forsythe received probation for stealing $12,000 diamond earrings from the Kunitz’s home in 2013.

The earrings were a birthday present for Kunitz’s wife, Maureen.

She held onto the earrings for about five months and had them appraised on more than one occasion. Forsythe sold two loose diamonds in 2014 for a total of $3,950.

She is already serving a five-year sentence after being found guilty of setting fire to her rental residence and then filing fake insurance claims for its contents.

After being sentenced in the previous case, Forsythe’s public defender blamed the crimes on an allegedly abusive childhood.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia