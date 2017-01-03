Former Nanny Gets Probation For Stealing $12K Earrings From Kunitz Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The former nanny for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Chris Kunitz appeared in court today.
Andrea Forsythe received probation for stealing $12,000 diamond earrings from the Kunitz’s home in 2013.
The earrings were a birthday present for Kunitz’s wife, Maureen.
She held onto the earrings for about five months and had them appraised on more than one occasion. Forsythe sold two loose diamonds in 2014 for a total of $3,950.
She is already serving a five-year sentence after being found guilty of setting fire to her rental residence and then filing fake insurance claims for its contents.
After being sentenced in the previous case, Forsythe’s public defender blamed the crimes on an allegedly abusive childhood.
