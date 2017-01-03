Good Taste Pittsburgh Hosting Food Truck-A-Palooza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can find some good food at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend.
Good Taste Pittsburgh and Steel City Media are hosting an indoor winter food truck festival, called “Food Truck-a-Palooza.”
More than 25 trucks will be there on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department #6.
You can buy tickets in advance by visit this link.
And for more information on Good Taste Pittsburgh, click here.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter