Kathy Parry’s Recipes: Afternoon Powerbites & Mocha Mint Cooler

January 3, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Afternoon Powerbites, Kathy Parry, Mocha Mint Cooler

Kathy Parry stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that cut down on sugar!

Afternoon Powerbites

  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ½ cup ground flax seed
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • 1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup raw almond butter
  • 2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 TBS honey
  • ¼ cup mini chocolate chips

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir until well combined. Roll mixture into 16 balls and place on a baking sheet covered with parchment or wax paper. Freeze until set about an hour or refrigerate for about 8 hours. Pack to take with you and enjoy the afternoon pick-up! Serving size is 2.

Mocha Mint Cooler

  • 1 cup plain unsweetened almond or coconut milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/8 – ¼ tsp stevia (or one package)
  • ½ tsp mint extract
  • 2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup very strong coffee (cooled)
  • 10-12 ice cubes

Combine everything in a powerful blender.
Blend until very smooth. Makes 2 servings.

