Kathy Parry’s Recipes: Afternoon Powerbites & Mocha Mint Cooler

Kathy Parry stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that cut down on sugar!
Afternoon Powerbites
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup ground flax seed
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds
- ½ cup raw almond butter
- 2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 TBS honey
- ¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir until well combined. Roll mixture into 16 balls and place on a baking sheet covered with parchment or wax paper. Freeze until set about an hour or refrigerate for about 8 hours. Pack to take with you and enjoy the afternoon pick-up! Serving size is 2.
Mocha Mint Cooler
- 1 cup plain unsweetened almond or coconut milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/8 – ¼ tsp stevia (or one package)
- ½ tsp mint extract
- 2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup very strong coffee (cooled)
- 10-12 ice cubes
Combine everything in a powerful blender.
Blend until very smooth. Makes 2 servings.