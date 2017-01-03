HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Police Investigating Fatal Homewood Shooting

January 3, 2017 6:29 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Frankstown Avenue, Homewood, Lisa Washington

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Homewood early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Frankstown and Brushton Avenues shortly after 5 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frankstown Avenue is currently closed in that location.

