Police Investigating Fatal Homewood Shooting

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Homewood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Frankstown and Brushton Avenues shortly after 5 a.m.
When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Frankstown Avenue is currently closed in that location.
