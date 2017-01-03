WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: Man Yells ‘F*** Trump’, Urinates On Cop After Disney World Arrest

January 3, 2017 6:08 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA) – A Florida man is facing battery and indecent exposure charges for allegedly yelling profanities at law enforcement and urinating on a trooper’s leg.

WKMG reports Joseph Murphy, 20, was arrested early Sunday morning at Disney Springs, a shopping mall the Walt Disney World Resort.

Troopers say they initially arrested Murphy for disorderly intoxication.

After being placed in a cop car Murphy reportedly began banging his head against the partition and tried to choke himself.

According to the affidavit obtained by WKMG Murphy also started yelling “police brutality” as he kept banging his head.

Troopers say Murphy also began yelling obscenities including, “(expletive) Donald Trump.”

Once Murphy arrived at the Orange County Jail, troopers say he banged his head against a car window and began urinating on the floor.

When one trooper turned around Murphy allegedly urinated on his pants.

Murphy is now facing charges of battery of an officer, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.

