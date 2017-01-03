Rider Reaction Mixed As Port Authority Changes Go Into Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was the first official work day for commuters using the Port Authority since new changes went into effect on Jan. 1, and the results were mixed.

“It will take some time to get used to, but so far we haven’t heard any major complaints,” said Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph.

But some commuters have different opinions after waiting in line at the Port Authority location downtown.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this bad. I was in line for an hour and 10 minutes,” said Port Authority rider Yvonne Morris, of the Hill District.

“What’s totally asinine is they have one location open. That doesn’t make any sense at all, none,” said Raymond Killmeyer, of the North Side.

In theory, some of the changes are pretty simple.

Enter and pay through the front door, exit through the rear door. But that’s not how a lot of regular riders are used to getting on and off the buses.

Although the changes were effective Sunday, drivers can be a little flexible for now.

“It seems like today at least the bus drivers aren’t enforcing it so much, but they will be throughout the week,” said Brandolph.

But maybe the change that has created the biggest headache is moving full-time to Connect Cards. With the card the fare is $2.50. Without, using cash, the fare is $2.75.

The cards used to be free, but now they cost a dollar. If you have one, you only have to add money to the card. But a lot of people waited hours at the downtown Port Authority service location on Tuesday to get their new Connect Cards.

“This is my whole lunch hour. I am already going to be late,” said Jeff Smith, of McKeesport.

Finally, if you have leftover tickets, you can exchange them for their cash value until March, but you can no longer use them on the bus.