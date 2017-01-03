Sources: 1 In Custody, Police Searching For Second Person After Bullskin Twp. Incident

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One man is in custody and police are searching for a second person after a bizarre string of events began with a pickup truck crashing into a home in Fayette County.

A heavy police presence has been on the scene on Pleasant Valley Road in Bullskin Township for much of the evening.

Sources say one man is in police custody and authorities are now searching the area for a second suspect.

The incident reportedly started late this afternoon when a stolen pickup truck sheared a utility pole, skidded through a yard and crashed into a home.

The vehicle then caught fire and the two people inside fled.

A foot chase then ensued, and there were also reports of shots being fired.

Police from around the area, including state police and K-9 units, remain on the scene. Utility crews are also on the scene for the pole that was sheared.

The investigation and search for the second suspect continues.

