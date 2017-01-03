HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Sources: 1 In Custody, Police Searching For Second Person After Bullskin Twp. Incident

January 3, 2017 9:16 PM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Bullskin Township, Kym Gable, Pleasant Valley Road

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One man is in custody and police are searching for a second person after a bizarre string of events began with a pickup truck crashing into a home in Fayette County.

A heavy police presence has been on the scene on Pleasant Valley Road in Bullskin Township for much of the evening.

Sources say one man is in police custody and authorities are now searching the area for a second suspect.

The incident reportedly started late this afternoon when a stolen pickup truck sheared a utility pole, skidded through a yard and crashed into a home.

The vehicle then caught fire and the two people inside fled.

A foot chase then ensued, and there were also reports of shots being fired.

Police from around the area, including state police and K-9 units, remain on the scene. Utility crews are also on the scene for the pole that was sheared.

The investigation and search for the second suspect continues.

Stay with KDKA for Kym Gable’s full report on this story at 10 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s CW and at 11 p.m. on KDKA.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Kym Gable
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia