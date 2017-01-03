Start Time For Sunday’s Pens Game Changed Due To Steelers Playoff Battle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins don’t have to worry about dividing their attention on Sunday.
The Penguins were scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That also happens to be when the Steelers will be playing the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card matchup at Heinz Field.
As a result, the start time for the Penguins game has been pushed back to 5 p.m.
The Penguins issued a statement on their website thanking the NHL and the Lightning for their cooperation with the time change.
Hopefully, Pittsburghers will be celebrating two big wins on Sunday!
