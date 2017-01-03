HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Start Time For Sunday’s Pens Game Changed Due To Steelers Playoff Battle

January 3, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: John Shumway, NFL, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins don’t have to worry about dividing their attention on Sunday.

The Penguins were scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That also happens to be when the Steelers will be playing the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card matchup at Heinz Field.

As a result, the start time for the Penguins game has been pushed back to 5 p.m.

The Penguins issued a statement on their website thanking the NHL and the Lightning for their cooperation with the time change.

Hopefully, Pittsburghers will be celebrating two big wins on Sunday!

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia